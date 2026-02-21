Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung (left) posing for a photo with a pony at the opening of the new Gallop.SG stable in Admiralty Road East on Feb 21.

SINGAPORE – The healthcare sector will play a role in shaping Singapore’s AI strategy, with Health Minister Ong Ye Kung saying his ministry will share its AI experience with the new National Artificial Intelligence Council.

Mr Ong, who is part of the inter-ministerial council, said on Feb 21 that the Ministry of Health has been using AI for some time, adopting an AI-enhanced, case-centric approach.

Clinicians, doctors, and nurses must still be kept in the loop, with AI-enhanced systems helping them to work better, Mr Ong told reporters. AI should also be used in areas where there are existing challenges, in a case-centric manner.

“I suppose because of our experience, we can share (our lessons) at the National AI Council. I’m sure we can also learn a lot and be able to further improve on using AI,” said Mr Ong, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

“Ultimately, using AI (will help) to improve healthcare, benefit patients, and make the jobs of our clinicians better.”

The announcement of a National AI Council chaired by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was made during Budget 2026 on Feb 12. Its aim is to help Singapore harness AI as a strategic advantage.

The council will drive AI missions in four key sectors – advanced manufacturing, transport connectivity, finance and healthcare – at a national level to unlock Singapore’s competitive advantage in a changed world.

Ponies adorned with Chinese New Year decorations being led past a stage performance during the opening day celebration at the new Gallop.SG stable on Feb 21. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Mr Ong, who is also an MP for Sembawang GRC, was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the opening of Gallop.SG stable, where he was the guest of honour. Other Sembawang GRC MPs at the event included Mr Gabriel Lam and Mr Ng Shi Xuan.

The stable in Admiralty Road East – the fourth Gallop Stable riding school in Singapore – has 150 ponies and horses. Gallop.SG offers riding lessons, trail rides and corporate activities.

On Feb 21, families got a chance to feed the ponies, ride the horses and enjoy carnival rides and guided stable tours. There were also activities such as face painting, caricature drawing and riding in an electric vehicle-powered horse carriage.

The programme is in line with Sembawang town’s commitment to uplifting and connecting families.

One hundred low-income families were invited to the stable in an initiative by People’s Association Sembawang Central, Canberra and Naval Base grassroots organisations and Gallop.SG.

Mr Kelvin Tung, organising chair of the event, said: “By bringing 100 families to the celebration at Gallop.SG together with the community, we support them not as beneficiaries, but as valued members of society.

“We hope the opening of this stable will offer new opportunities for exercise, learning and family bonding, reinforcing our belief that a strong community journeys forward together.”

Kayen Lee, 10, and her mother, Ms Hong Siew Leng, 49, were among the families invited to the event.

Kayen Lee, 10, and her mother Hong Siew Leng, 49, a Silver Generation Office ambassador, feeding a pony at the Gallop.SG stable on Feb 21. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Wearing a knee-length cast on her right leg, Kayen said she had pestered her mother for a pony ride but had to settle for feeding a brown pony. “I fractured my ankle on Feb 7 while playing on a scooter,” she said.

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Safiyyah Rizwan made a beeline for the free horse rides. Her mother, Madam Rosmardiana June, 43, said Safiyyah had previously taken riding lessons at Gallop.SG.

The girl said: “Riding a horse is not easy as you need to be the one in control. If not, you’ll be bullied by the horse.”