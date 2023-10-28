MOH to roll out updated Covid-19 vaccines from Oct 30

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Saturday that it would roll out the updated Covid-19 monovalent vaccines progressively from Oct 30.
This would eventually replace all existing formulations of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna/Spikevax vaccines by Nov 20, said the ministry.
Based on the expected date of arrival of the shipments, MOH will roll out the updated monovalent vaccines based on the following schedule:
- Oct 30 – Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty for all individuals aged five years and above;
- Nov 14 – Moderna/Spikevax for all individuals aged six months and above
- Nov 20 – Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty for children aged six months to four years.
Members of the public may receive their vaccination by walking into any Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre (JTVC), Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC) or polyclinic offering the vaccine.
The nearest vaccination site and the types of vaccines offered at each site are listed at https://www.gowhere.gov.sg/vaccine.
Those who prefer to book an appointment for their vaccination can either call the clinic directly or do so at https://book.health.gov.sg/covid.
From Nov 4 to Dec 2, MOH will also extend the operating hours of all JTVCs on Saturdays from 9am to 7pm in anticipation of higher demand for the updated vaccines, instead of the usual opening hours from 9am to 1pm.
A longer waiting period should be expected on Fridays and Saturdays, said MOH.
Members of the public can visit https://www.vaccine.gov.sg/locations/jtvc/ for the operating hours of JTVCs, and can also check with the PHPCs if they offer vaccination on Sundays.
“Vaccination remains our primary defence against Covid-19, and continues to be safe and effective,” said MOH.
Based on data from Health Sciences Authority, as of Sept 30, reporting rates of adverse events and serious adverse events for the mRNA vaccines (monovalent and bivalent versions) remained rare at 0.10 per cent and 0.007 per cent respectively, said the ministry.
It added that the incidence of myocarditis has remained rare, with reporting rates of 1.0 per 100,000 doses (0.001 per cent) for the monovalent vaccines and 0.4 per 100,000 doses (0.0004 per cent) for the bivalent vaccines.
“Protection from vaccination will wane over time. We therefore encourage all individuals to keep up to date with their vaccination once eligible,” said MOH.
Updated recommendations for additional vaccine dose
The move follows MOH’s acceptance of the latest updated recommendations of the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V).
Through its review of the scientific data around the updated vaccines, EC19V said in a statement on Saturday that the updated Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna/Spikevax Covid-19 vaccines can provide a stronger immune response against current and emerging strains compared to older versions of the vaccines, and therefore may confer better protection against Covid-19.
The safety profiles of the updated vaccines are expected to be comparable to that of previous versions.
The EC19V has also updated its recommendation to advise that individuals should receive an additional dose in 2023 or 2024, around one year - and no earlier than five months - after their last vaccine dose.
“While Covid-19 is generally mild in healthy individuals who have been vaccinated previously, an additional dose further enhances protection against severe disease in the medically vulnerable and elderly and has comparable safety as previous doses,” said the committee.
MOH added that the additional dose is recommended for those at greatest risk of severe disease, including people aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals and residents of aged care facilities.
“Beyond this group, the EC19V encourages all individuals aged six months and above to also receive the additional dose for 2023/2024, particularly for healthcare workers and household members/caregivers of medically vulnerable individuals,” it said.