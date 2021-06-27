Residents of 103 Henderson Crescent, and 55, 56 and 57 Lengkok Bahru to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing

SINGAPORE - Residents of Block 103 Henderson Crescent and Blocks 55, 56 and 57 Lengkok Bahru will have to be tested for Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH will also test the owners and staff of the shops in the Lengkok Bahru blocks, it said in a media release on Sunday (June 27).

This comes after four cases of Covid-19 infection were detected in three households in Block 103 Henderson Crescent, and Covid-19 viral fragments were found in wastewater from the Lengkok Bahru blocks.

For the Henderson Crescent residents, testing will be conducted in the pavilion at 104B Henderson Crescent from June 28 to June 29, between 9am and 4pm.

For those affected in Lengkok Bahru, testing will be done at the void deck of 53 Lengkok Bahru at the same dates and times, said MOH.

Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 from June 23. MOH is also offering voluntary testing for those who have come into contact with residents from all the blocks.

People who have come into contact with residents of or have visited Block 103 Henderson Crescent between June 7 and June 26 can book an appointment to be tested at this link.

For this group of people, testing will be conducted by appointment only at designated regional screening centres from June 28 to June 29, and at the pavilion at 104B Henderson Crescent on June 29.

Those who have been to the Lengkok Bahru blocks between June 12 and June 26 can also come forward to be tested.

For this group, testing will be conducted by appointment only at designated regional screening centres from June 28 to June 29 and at the void deck of 53 Lengkok Bahru on June 30, between 9am and 4pm.

All four blocks are less than 10 minutes away from Redhill MRT station on foot. Lengkok Bahru is a 15-minute walk away from Henderson Crescent.

The announcement on Sunday comes after several rounds of mass testing at various Housing Board blocks in the Bukit Merah area.

When going for their tests, all residents need to bring their NRICs, said MOH.

"Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to the residents to provide them with more information," it added.

"Residents are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell," it added.

MOH also said those who are waiting for their test results should minimise their social interactions as much as they can, and monitor their health and seek medical attention of they are ill.