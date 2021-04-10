For Subscribers
News analysis
MOH should play bigger role in regulating private health insurance need
SINGAPORE - The recent spat between the Singapore Medical Association (SMA) and the Life Insurance Association (LIA) Singapore has raised issues that directly affect policyholders and patients.
It started with a position paper by SMA criticising the seven insurers that offer Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) over the composition, size, and even the very existence, of their panels of approved doctors.