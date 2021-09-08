MOH revamps format of Covid-19 updates; number of linked, unlinked cases will not be provided

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has revamped its daily Covid-19 press release, to reflect the issues that the nation is facing in the battle against the virus.

It is closely tracking the number of cases hospitalised with severe illness, and in the intensive care unit, to ensure that hospital capacity is not overwhelmed.

It is also providing more information on large emerging clusters, so the public can avoid certain places, or regulate their own activities.

"As our vaccination rate is plateauing, we will not present a detailed report on our vaccination progress every day," MOH explained.

"We will also no longer provide information on the number of linked/unlinked cases as this is no longer relevant as before, given our current strategy of living with Covid-19."

From Thursday, MOH added, it will announce the local Covid-19 situation once a day, instead of twice daily.