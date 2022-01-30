MOH advises those previously infected to get booster shots

People who previously tested positive for Covid-19 via a self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) should still get their booster shot, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

As they would have typically recovered at home and resumed normal activities, there is therefore no record of infection in their medical records, said MOH. This means they would need to get a booster shot to maintain their "fully vaccinated" status.

Those who caught Covid-19 after their primary vaccination series and whose infection was recorded should likewise get their booster dose for longer protection against the disease, said the ministry.

It noted that the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination has found that it is safe for recovered individuals to do so.

"With Omicron being a less severe disease, people are getting mild symptoms with lower viral loads," it said. "A booster dose will confer longer protection into the future."

Vaccination centres here have been instructed to administer booster doses for recovered individuals and will not turn them away, said MOH.

But those whose Covid-19 infection is reflected in their HealthHub records - because they saw a doctor while infected or were detected as Covid-19 positive upon entry into Singapore, for instance - can choose not to take a booster dose and still maintain their "fully vaccinated" status, said the ministry.

For these people, the infection episode can be considered as their booster dose, said MOH. "The update of your status is automatic, and no action is required on your part."

MOH said it wanted to address common queries from members of the public about whether they needed a booster dose to maintain full vaccination status come Feb 14.

From that day, those who are 18 and older and have had two doses of the mRNA vaccine or three doses of the Sinovac/Sinopharm vaccine will lose their "fully vaccinated" status after 270 days.

"As the deadline draws near, MOH would like to remind the public to get their booster doses on time, (which is) from about five months after the last dose of your primary vaccination series," said the ministry.

Upon getting a booster jab, a person will continue to be considered fully vaccinated beyond the first 270 days, with no expiry date at this point, it added.

MOH said it has also received many queries about the need for boosters after various permutations of mRNA vaccine doses, Sinovac/Sinopharm vaccine doses, and infections.

To that end, it is working on a calculator to help individuals determine if they need to take boosters to extend the validity period of their "fully vaccinated" status. It will be available on the ministry's official website.

"But a simple rule of thumb is: Two doses of an mRNA vaccine or three doses of Sinovac/Sinopharm confer full vaccination status for 270 days. A booster or an infection recorded in our medical records after that will extend the validity."

MOH also advised people against taking serology tests "to try to exempt themselves" from getting a booster dose. "A serology test is not a strong indication of resilience against severe illness caused by the Covid-19 virus," it added.

Vaccination or infection can also lead to positive results in a serology test without clear indication of timing and is thus not a good basis to decide if a person can be exempted from a booster shot, said MOH.

"When in doubt, please come forward to receive a booster dose and get yourself properly protected."