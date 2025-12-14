MOH acts to curb growing influx of private patients into public sector with new IP rules: Ong Ye Kung

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Singapore is trying to slow down the migration of private healthcare patients to the public sector – a trend that is likely to gather pace as more Integrated Shield Plan (IP) policyholders are increasingly giving up their riders due to rising premiums.

That is why the Ministry of Health (MOH) has introduced a policy change recently not to allow new riders sold from April 1, 2026, to cover minimum deductibles.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was addressing feedback raised by the public after the policy move was announced, one of which is about the impact of the new move on public healthcare resources and waiting times.

At a media doorstop on the sidelines of a water carnival held at Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex on Dec 14, Mr Ong said that 100,000 people in Singapore drop or downgrade their insurance riders every year.

“We need to address this, which is why we are introducing this policy to moderate private healthcare premium escalation, and hopefully, persuade people to downgrade their riders into something more affordable,” he added.

With the policy change, premiums of new riders will be about 30 per cent lower than those of existing riders with maximum coverage.

“With a 30 per cent reduction in premiums, hopefully, they can hold on to (their riders) and stay in private (healthcare),” said Mr Ong.

He added that some procedures like colonoscopy may shift over to public healthcare, but since the changes will affect only new policyholders, he expects only a “small number” to be impacted.

MOH will monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to manage the increase.

“What we are doing is for the long term, to address this issue so that we do not have a quick or continued influx of private patients coming into public healthcare,” said Mr Ong, pointing out that as it is, public healthcare runs 80 per cent of the hospital beds in Singapore, catering to 90 per cent of the population.

He added that Singapore is continuously expanding the public healthcare sector by building more hospitals and recruiting more staff like nurses.

The Health Minister also addressed concerns about possible increases in out-of-pocket costs with the policy change.

After the changes kick in, those with new riders will need to pay at least $1,500 for any hospital stay within the policy year before they can claim from their insurer. In addition, they will need to pay a larger portion of their bills, as the co-payment cap on their maximum out-of-pocket cash will be doubled from the current $3,000 to $6,000.

To this, Mr Ong advised policyholders to consult their financial advisers.

He pointed out that for some, the increase in their out-of-pocket costs for deductibles and co-payment may be offset by their premium savings, and it would make sense for them to downgrade their riders.

But that may not be the case for someone who needs hospital care more often.

“All these are individual calculations. What is happening is that by raising co-payments and deductibles, you also reduce premiums. So you would have to weigh the pros and cons. Where the tipping point is really depends on your coverage and consumption,” said Mr Ong.

He added that individuals should request that their financial advisers break down the policies being sold, what the premiums are, and what they cover.