MOE's Parent Kit

1. MY CHILD MUST SPEND THE WHOLE DAY ON THE COMPUTER

Fact: Home-based learning (HBL) can consist of one or more of the following:

• E-learning - such as online assignments through the Student Learning Space (SLS) or other online learning platforms

• E-mail messages - such as notes or worksheets through e-mail

• Hard-copy assignments - such as worksheets or textbooks

Every school has a different plan, based on the needs of their students. So don't compare, okay?

2. I HAVE ONLY ONE INTERNET DEVICE. IT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR ALL MY CHILDREN TO DO HBL USING THE SAME DEVICE

Fact: Each child's HBL will occupy him for four (primary), five (secondary) and six (JC/centralised institute) hours each day. Not all of the time will require the use of an Internet device. Schools will also provide students with sufficient time to complete any online work.

3. MY CHILD'S LEARNING WILL BE AFFECTED IF I DO NOT HAVE AN INTERNET DEVICE OR ACCESS TO THE INTERNET

Fact: If your child's HBL plan requires the use of a computer/device, schools can loan devices to students who need them. Schools can also assist if your child does not have Internet access at home.

4. I HAVE TO TAKE OVER THE ROLE OF TEACHING MY CHILDREN AT HOME

Fact: You do not need to take over the role of your child's teachers. Support your child to learn independently at home. Encourage him to ask classmates and teachers if he does not understand his assignments.

For younger children, you may need to supervise them to some extent - for example, provide reminders and ensure that they are on task, but allow them to attempt the assignments on their own.

Parents are also encouraged to read with, and to, your children. The key is to continue the momentum of learning.

5. SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED DURING HBL DAYS

Fact: Most teachers will work from home, and there will be teachers who can assist your child online.

There will be teachers in school in case a few students need computer access or other support.

SOURCE: MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Tips to support your child



1. GET READY TOGETHER

Set up an area conducive for learning, such as at the dining table or study desk. This should not be where your child sleeps.

Check that your child has the necessary resources such as:

• Passwords and login IDs: Access the online portals that the school will be using (such as SLS) with your child, and get him to note down his login details.

• HBL timetable and relevant materials: Ensure that your child knows the schedule and brings the materials home the day before. Arrange the materials by subject in the study area for easy access.

• Point of contact for queries: Teachers will inform your child of their preferred mode of communication - they are not required to share their mobile numbers.

2. ESTABLISH A STRUCTURE TOGETHER

Unlike in school, an adult may not always be present to supervise your child. It is important to work out a routine with your child on:

• Study, meal and rest timings

• "School" time - such as changing out of pyjamas before starting HBL

• "Recess" time - such as healthy, balanced diets

• Recreation time - such as 15 minutes after completing each subject

• Recreational activities at home - such as reading storybooks, craft work, exercise

• Recreational activities online - such as deciding how much time should be spent online, establishing boundaries like not chatting with strangers or behaving responsibly online

3. HAVE REGULAR CHECK-INS

At the end of the day, have a chat with your child about his experience. You can talk about:

• The HBL experience: How was the day? What was learnt? Was it difficult/manageable? Any need to tweak the learning area/routine? What other support would be required? For those in secondary school and beyond, any queries that the child may wish to speak to the teachers about but is not sure how to go about doing it?

• The Covid-19 situation: How does the child feel about it? How does the child feel about being away from friends? Any questions about Covid-19?

It is okay if you don't have the answers - look for them and learn together. Affirm your child for adapting and showing resilience.

SOURCE: MINISTRY OF EDUCATION