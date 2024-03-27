MOE to rotate heads of departments who have served in the same school for more than eight years

SINGAPORE - Senior educators in leadership positions who have been in the same schools for nearly a decade will be reshuffled from 2027, to allow more schools to benefit from their experience.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that about one to two senior key personnel - who hold designations like heads of departments and year heads - from each school are expected to rotate each year. This is to ensure stability of the school’s leadership team.

Currently, principals and vice-principals are already rotated every five to seven years.

In a statement provided to The Straits Times, the MOE said this new scheme will “enable senior key personnel to grow professionally and build a dynamic fraternity of educators”. Other senior key personnel are school staff developers and lead teachers.

“The rotations will provide senior key personnel with opportunities to contribute to other schools, which will benefit from their years of experience and expertise in education,” said the ministry.

MOE said it will work with school leaders, where needed, to help these educators identify suitable postings for rotation.

They can apply through MOE’s internal posting exercise for a posting to any MOE schools with vacancies. MOE said that supervisors will work closely with these educators to plan for the movements, taking into consideration the needs of the school and staff.

According to a report by Chinese language daily Lianhe Zaobao on March 27, key personnel aged 55 and above do not need to be rotated to another school.

Mr Mike Thiruman, general secretary of the Singapore Teachers’ Union (STU), told The Straits Times that there is bound to be a learning curve for senior educators who have to leave their comfort zones and move to new schools.