MOE’s engineering and tech scholarship attracts more than 500 applicants in first year

SINGAPORE - More than 500 pre-university students applied for an inaugural scholarship by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to build a pipeline of talent for careers related to engineering and science.

The first batch of 200 recipients received the Engineering and Tech Programme Scholarship from Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday.

“Engineering and science is very crucial to us as a country. The quality of our lives and the kind of economic opportunities that we have going forward will very much depend on the quality of our science and technology and engineering capabilities,” he said.

In a speech at the event held at the National University of Singapore (NUS), Mr Chan said MOE’s selection process for the scholarship was “also quite novel”, as it did not just consider students’ academic abilities.

“We are looking for students with a deep passion in science and engineering. We want people who are not just good with theories and abstract concepts. We also want students who have passion, creativity, gumption to try something new, to build something, tinker with something, improve something,” he said.

“So, unlike one-on-one interviews in usual scholarship interview formats, the shortlisted students were placed in groups to discuss problems and explore solutions, because we also want students from diverse backgrounds to come together to bring their different disciplines to solve emerging problems. These are the qualities that we want to see in our students.”

The two-year scholarship covers school fees, capped annually at $2,400, and provides a yearly allowance of $1,000, which can be spent on items such as school books.

First-year junior college students can apply, while Millennia Institute students taking the three-year programme should do so in their second year. Students taking International Baccalaureate programmes and those enrolled in the NUS High School of Math and Science are also eligible.