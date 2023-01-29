Prof who went on to co-found Moderna was told to ‘find another job’ after pitching drug delivery idea

SINGAPORE - His ground-breaking drug delivery method was initially scoffed at by the scientific community, but his relentless experimentation eventually laid the bedrock for cancer treatment and led to the founding of Covid-19 vaccine giant Moderna.

Professor Robert Langer recounted his journey in the drug development industry at the 11th Global Young Scientist Summit, held at the Singapore University of Design and Technology on Jan 18.

Prof Langer, 74, graduated with a doctorate in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). However, he applied for post-doctorate jobs in the medical industry because of his passion to help people. Unsurprisingly, no one would hire him because his field was unrelated to medicine.

But he remained committed to his calling, and was advised by an older scientist to try Dr Judah Folkman, a Harvard University professor and surgeon-in-chief at Boston Children’s Hospital who was known for hiring people with unusual backgrounds.

Prof Langer landed a job as Dr Folkman’s assistant and began working at the hospital in 1974.

Dr Folkman was studying metastasis, the process of how cancerous tumours grow and spread throughout the body. He theorised that tumours stimulated angiogenesis, or the growth of blood vessels, to provide them with nutrients and allow them to spread.

He tasked Prof Langer to find a method to deliver angiogenesis-inhibiting drugs to the tumour.

“I spent years in the laboratory experimenting with different materials and different designs to deliver the drugs. I found 200 different ways not to get this done.” said Prof Langer at the summit.

“But eventually, I was able to make tiny little nanoparticles which could deliver molecules of any size, including nucleic acids and mRNA.”

He innovated a way to encase drug molecules within an ultra-small particle, which could attach to the tumour and release the drug over time via diffusion. He published his findings in 1976 in Nature, a prestigious scientific journal.

“When I first presented this work, it was ridiculed. I was 27 years old, the youngest person in that room.

“When I finished the talk, I thought all these older people would encourage me as a young researcher. But as I stepped off the podium, a bunch of them came up to me and said, ‘We don’t believe anything you just said’.”

Scientists dismissed his work, believing that large molecules were too big to exit the nanoparticles.

Undeterred, Prof Langer sought a faculty position in a university to obtain more funding to continue his research, but no one would take him.

“No chemical engineering department in the world would hire me. They said, ‘All this biology stuff you’re doing doesn’t make any sense for a chemical engineer. You should be doing oil and energy’.”