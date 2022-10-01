Modern twists on local favourites at Baba Chews

Updated
Published
27 min ago

Baba Chews Bar and Eatery (86 East Coast Road, Katong Square) has introduced a new menu.

The restaurant expanded its signature Modern-Singaporean cuisine to include modern twists on local favourites.

One new item is satay, with meats and seafood such as ikan laksa (grilled salmon fillet, chunky mash, laksa sauce, $27), pork belly with turmeric, lemongrass, pineapple and satay peanut sauce ($23), and Nonya yakitori (chicken thigh, buah keluak sauce, $18).

Also new is pita pockets, with each portion serving two pieces. Flavours to try include Szechuan lamb leg (cucumber, shallot oil, scallions, egg floss, $20) and chilli crab (Thai chilli crab cakes, pea shoots, sakura shrimp, salted egg yolk, chilli crab sauce, $20).

In October, SPH subscribers get 15 per cent off their total bill.

Make a reservation at https://subrewards. sph.com.sg/babachews and quote SPH REWARDS in the remarks section.

The first 20 SPH subscribers to dine there will also get a $50 nett return voucher. Terms and conditions apply.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 01, 2022, with the headline Modern twists on local favourites at Baba Chews.

