Moderate risk of severe haze in S'pore due to rising agricultural commodity prices: Report

SINGAPORE - There is a moderate risk of severe haze affecting Singapore and the region this year, due to rising agricultural commodity prices that could fuel the expansion of oil palm plantations in the region, a local think-tank said on Tuesday (June 28).

The Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) , which has a three-point scale for haze risk in the region, said in its annual haze outlook report that there is a "medium" risk of severe transboundary haze this year.

Higher palm oil prices could prompt farmers to expand their plantations at the expense of forests, the report noted. If existing trees are cleared using slash-and-burn techniques, this could result in fires that contribute to transboundary haze.

Moreover, cash crops such as oil palm do not grow well on waterlogged soil. If naturally wet peatlands - large swathes of which are found in countries like Indonesia - are drained to grow such crops, the entire landscape is more susceptible to fire.

The SIIA report noted that the benchmark Malaysia futures monthly price for crude palm oil soared in the first half of 2022, at one point exceeding US$1,940 per tonne.

This is about four times pre-pandemic prices, which hovered below US$500 around mid-2018.

Oil palm seed sales also went up, with growers last year purchasing double the amount than they did in 2018 when palm oil prices were at a historic low.

A number of factors could have contributed to this, the report said.

Lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic had reduced supply of the crop. But demand for palm oil is now outstripping supply due to recent events that have reduced the availability of other vegetable oils.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for example, resulted in a decline in output from the sunflower oil-producing region. Adverse weather events have also resulted in poor harvests for crops like soya bean and maize in South America.

This is the first time that the SIIA's haze outlook report, now in its fourth edition, has identified market forces as a key contributing factor to haze in the region.

Previous editions had pointed largely to weather as a bellweather for whether the region would experience haze.

Last year's report, for example, found that there was a low risk of severe haze from forest fires, largely due to the La Nina climate phenomenon that brought wet weather to the region.

But the latest report said that even if transboundary haze does occur, it is unlikely that it will be as severe as the haze episodes in 2015 or 2019.