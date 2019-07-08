Mobile wallet operators race to be the best

The race is on for mobile wallet operators to win as many customers as they can in an increasingly crowded and growing market.

They have taken steps to improve user experience, including reducing the number of clicks needed to complete payment and shaving the time it takes to load their apps.

The operators also recognise the importance of teaching merchants how to accept digital payment, with one offering to station staff at retail outlets to help customers. Every second matters to the customer who is waiting in line to pay and go, they added.

The user-friendliness of mobile wallets has been in the spotlight, with some service staff not properly trained to handle digital payments.

