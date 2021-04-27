Mobile TCM clinic brings services closer to East Coast GRC residents

Madam Choo Choi Sim, 59, has a condition called trigger finger in which a finger becomes locked in a bent or straightened position.

While traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatments can alleviate it, the self-employed Loyang resident has not sought any as there are few TCM clinics located near her home. To get treatment, she would have to travel all the way to Tampines.

Yesterday, a new mobile TCM clinic that offers TCM treatments to residents in East Coast GRC was officially launched by the MPs of the constituency.

It will allow Madam Choo to regularly receive acupuncture treatments at heavily subsidised prices near her home in Flora Road.

The mobile clinic, which is part of a pilot programme, will visit about 25 locations across East Coast GRC on a regular basis.

These include Bedok North Road, Bedok Reservoir View and Flora Drive.

Residents can book appointments with the clinic through the five community centres in East Coast, including Bedok Community Centre (CC) and Siglap CC.

At the launch event in Flora Drive yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the mobile clinic was started in response to feedback that many residents, especially less mobile seniors, found it difficult to get TCM treatment.

"With TCM services on wheels, we will be able to bring heavily subsidised services closer to the homes of East Coast residents," said Mr Heng.

Those aged below 50 will pay $8 for a consultation or acupuncture service, while those aged 50 and above will pay $3 for a consultation and $4 for an acupuncture service.

Those holding blue Community Health Assist Scheme cards, or who are recipients of ComCare assistance or MediFund, will get services for free.

The mobile clinic is supported by the South East Community Development Council (CDC).

The CDC has contributed $50,000 to the pilot phase of the programme, and more funding will be provided if the programme is expanded.

The duration of the pilot will be adjusted according to the demand and the reception from the residents, said an East Coast GRC spokesman.