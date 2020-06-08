MNCs do their bit to help amid outbreak

KNOW ANYONE who has stepped up to fight Covid-19 or who is doing good around the neighbourhood? Write in to gyanhan@sph.com.sg at The Straits Times Newsdesk

Multinational corporations (MNCs) have been active in helping the community amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Consumer goods company Unilever has partnered the National Environment Agency (NEA) to provide 14,000 care packages to every stallholder in hawker centres islandwide.

These care packages contain Unilever items, such as an all-purpose cleaner spray, dishwashing liquid and a cleaning guide with instructions for the best cleaning results, as well as an oral thermometer and a log book for daily temperature recording provided by NEA.

Packaging and distribution of the packs began in early April, but this was halted due to circuit breaker measures.

Unilever is currently seeking approval to start up the process again, said Unilever Professional assistant marketing manager Jean Tang.

It has also donated thousands of sanitation essentials, including soap and sanitiser, to groups such as front-line workers, seniors, people with disabilities and the homeless.

"We recognised that hawkers are an important part of Singapore's social fabric and they, too, are front-line workers during this period," said Ms Tang.

The MNC decided to help the hawkers step up cleaning efforts.

Mr Richard Toh, 65, a hawker at Newton Food Centre selling chicken wings and satay, said that the care package is useful for cleaning his stall fixtures and food preparation area.

"This will encourage more customers to patronise us as we do our part to upkeep good public hygiene."

Other MNCs doing their part include consumer goods giant P&G, which has donated 300,300 care packs of health and hygiene products to migrant and domestic workers, as well as household cleaning products to more than 1,000 dormitories.



KNOW ANYONE who has stepped up to fight Covid-19 or who is doing good around the neighbourhood? Write in to gyanhan@sph.com.sg at The Straits Times Newsdesk

APB Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, donated $75,000 in cash to the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund.

Sporting goods retailer Decathlon Singapore sold more than 4,800 safari beds, sleeping bags, pillows and survival blankets as well as other items to the Manpower Ministry at a discount, to be used in workers' dormitories and isolation facilities.

Meanwhile, Chevron Singapore raised more than $199,000 for charities here between April 15 and May 15 through employee donations and dollar-for-dollar matching from the oil company.

Goh Yan Han