Missing US Navy sailor Seth Woods sighted by shipmates, but they could not get to him in time

SINGAPORE - United States Navy seaman Seth Austin Woods was sighted by his fellow sailors but they were unable to get to him, Vice-Admiral Phillip G. Sawyer, commander of the US 7th Fleet, said during a media briefing on Thursday (May 10).

He looked fine and was not distressed, added Vice-Admiral Sawyer.

The 18-year-old, a machinist mate fireman, had disappeared on Monday in Singapore near a 7-Eleven store during his submarine's routine crew rest here. This is according to Reddit user jms428, who claims to be his cousin.

"His friend went to 7-Eleven and he went to a smoking area to vape. When his friend came back he was gone. It's been over 30 hours," wrote the user on Monday.

Woods was assigned to a submarine on a routine scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. Submarines and other US Navy ships make routine visits to Singapore for crew rest, said Lt Commander Arlo Abrahamson, spokesman for the US 7th Fleet in Singapore.

He added: "The US Navy is proactively cooperating with local law enforcement authorities and making a thorough search for this missing sailor. We hope to return Fireman Woods to his shipmates soon."

His mother, Ms Carmen Smith-Stow, last heard from him on March 17, just before he left on the submarine, she told The Straits Times.

"We are trying to come up with the funds to get (to Singapore) to help look for Seth," she had said on Wednesday. This was before news of her son's sighting.