Missing Singaporean sailor ‘presumed dead’ by US Coast Guard, says sister

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean sailor who has been missing since June, when he fell off a ship, has been “presumed dead” by the US Coast Guard, the sailor’s sister said on Facebook on Friday.

Mr Muhammad Furqan Mohamed Rashid, 25, had fallen from a bulk cargo carrier off the coast of California in the United States on June 20.

His sister Nur Afifah Mohamed Rashid said on Facebook that her family is still waiting for the US Coast Guard’s official report.

“We hope that the report will be given to us soon so that it can give our family the answers that we have been seeking for and hopefully more clarity of what could have happened,” she added.

Mr Furqan was attending a course to become a junior deck officer, according to his friend Muhammad Fariz, in a Facebook post earlier.