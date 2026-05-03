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Missing: Police appeal for information on woman, 79, last seen in Taman Jurong

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Ms Chen Bi Yu was last seen in a multi-coloured top with grey pants.

Ms Chen Bi Yu was last seen in a multi-coloured top with grey pants.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Rhea Yasmine

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SINGAPORE - The police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Ms Chen Bi Yu, 79, who was last seen in Taman Jurong on May 2.

Ms Chen was last seen in a multi-coloured top with grey pants in the vicinity of 80 Corporation Road on May 2 at about 4.50pm, said the police.

Anyone with information on Ms Chen’s whereabouts may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.