Missing: Police appeal for information on woman, 79, last seen in Taman Jurong

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Ms Chen Bi Yu was last seen in a multi-coloured top with grey pants.

SINGAPORE - The police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Ms Chen Bi Yu, 79 , who was last seen in Taman Jurong on May 2.

Ms Chen was last seen in a multi-coloured top with grey pants i n the vicinity of 80 Corporation Road on May 2 at about 4.50pm , said the police.

Anyone with information on Ms Chen’s whereabouts may call the police hotline on 1800-255-000 0 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.