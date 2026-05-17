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Missing: Police appeal for information on 14 year-old last seen in Woodlands on May 16

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Hans Rafael Yuhanis was last seen in a black t-shirt and black pants near Causeway Point.

Hans Rafael Yuhanis was last seen in a black T-shirt and black pants near Causeway Point.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Rhea Yasmine

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SINGAPORE - The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing teenager Hans Rafael Yuhanis, 14, who was last seen in Woodlands on May 16.

The police said on May 17 that Hans was last seen in a black T-shirt and black pants near Causeway Point at about 9.45pm.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.