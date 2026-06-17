Missing: Man, 81, last seen near Joo Chiat on June 17
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SINGAPORE – An 81-year-old man has been reported missing after he was last seen on June 17 near Joo Chiat.
Lam Ah Seng was last seen near 62 Carpmael Road on June 17 at about 3.30pm, the police said on the same day, appealing for information on his whereabouts.
He was wearing a white T-shirt and grey shorts.
Anyone with information on the missing man can contact the police at 1800-255-0000, or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.