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Lam Ah Seng was last seen near 62 Carpmael Road on June 17 at about 3.30pm.

SINGAPORE – An 81 -year-old man has been reported missing after he was last seen on June 17 near Joo Chiat .

Lam Ah Seng was last seen near 62 Carpmael Road on June 17 at about 3.30pm , the police said on the same day, appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and grey shorts .

Anyone with information on the missing man can contact the police at 1800-255-0000, or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.