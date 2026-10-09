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Missing: Man, 72, last seen in Hougang in second week of September

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Chan Mui Huat was last seen around Block 319 Hougang Avenue 5 in the second week of September, police said.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Gabrielle Andres

SINGAPORE - The police on Oct 9 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Chan Mui Huat, 72, who has been missing since the second week of September.

Chan was last seen around Block 319 Hougang Avenue 5, police said.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.