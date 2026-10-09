Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Missing: Man, 72, last seen in Hougang in second week of September

Chan Mui Huat was last seen around Block 319 Hougang Avenue 5 in the second week of September, police said.

SINGAPORE - The police on Oct 9 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Chan Mui Huat , 72 , who has been missing since the second week of September.

Chan was last seen around Block 319 Hougang Avenue 5, police said.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said police.