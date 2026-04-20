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Missing: Man, 63, last seen in Boon Lay on March 24

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Mr Tay was wearing a green t-shirt, dark-coloured shorts and black slippers.

Mr Tay was wearing a green t-shirt, dark-coloured shorts and black slippers.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Fatimah Mujibah

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SINGAPORE - The police on April 20 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Tay Hwee Bin, who was last seen almost a month ago in Boon Lay.

The 63-year-old man was last spotted at about 10.30am on March 24, wearing a green t-shirt, dark-coloured shorts and black slippers in the vicinity of Block 216A Boon Lay Avenue.

Anyone with information on Mr Tay can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.