Missing: Man, 63, last seen in Boon Lay on March 24

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SINGAPORE - The police on April 20 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Tay Hwee Bin, who was last seen almost a month ago in Boon Lay.

The 63-year-old man was last spotted at about 10.30am on March 24, wearing a green t-shirt, dark-coloured shorts and black slippers in the vicinity of Block 216A Boon Lay Avenue .

Anyone with information on Mr Tay can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.