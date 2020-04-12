Coronavirus: Missing his friends but not exams

B. THIRUKARTHIK, 23, STUDENT

Home is a little cosier than school, but undergraduate B. Thirukarthik said he misses school now, after several weeks away from it.

The 23-year-old second-year computer science student at Nanyang Technological University has not been to campus since more than two weeks ago, when he met up with friends to discuss a group project.

His lectures have moved online, and his tests and exams have been converted into assignments.

"I kind of missed going to school after a while, where I get to see my friends. I miss all the interactions we have when we meet," said Mr Thiru.

"Usually on Friday nights or weekends, I would go out for a meal with friends, but now we are moving online, so we have been gaming on the weekends playing Grand Theft Auto and other first-person shooter and strategy games," he added.

His daily routine during this circuit breaker period involves waking up later than on a usual school day, and checking his e-mail in the morning before tackling schoolwork in the afternoon.

"I have a few group projects, so in the afternoon, we meet up online to discuss it and then split up to do our work from there," said Mr Thiru.

Evenings are recreation time.

"I read a book, watch some videos and catch up on Netflix."

Though the routine now is different from what he is used to, Mr Thiru added with a laugh: "I don't miss the exams, or the lab lessons that are two hours long."