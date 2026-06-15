Missing: Girl, 16, last seen in Hougang on May 26

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Dory Tan Qi En was last seen at Block 679 Hougang Avenue 8, at about 5pm on May 26.

SINGAPORE – The police on June 15 appealed for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl, who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Dory Tan Qi En was last seen at Block 679 Hougang Avenue 8 , at about 5pm on May 26.

She was wearing a navy T-shirt and long pants with elephant prints.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is urged to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.