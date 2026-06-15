Missing: Girl, 16, last seen in Hougang on May 26
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SINGAPORE – The police on June 15 appealed for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl, who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Dory Tan Qi En was last seen at Block 679 Hougang Avenue 8, at about 5pm on May 26.
She was wearing a navy T-shirt and long pants with elephant prints.
Anyone with information on the missing teen is urged to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.