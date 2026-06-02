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Missing: Girl, 15, last seen in Boon Lay on May 27

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Nur Qaseh Qalisha Binte Fadhlee was last spotted at about 12.20pm in the vicinity of 30 Cashew Road on May 8.

Nur Qaseh Qalisha Fadhlee was last spotted at 7.20pm in the vicinity of Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Fatimah Mujibah

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SINGAPORE - Police on June 2 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Nur Qaseh Qalisha Binte Fadhlee, who was last seen in the vicinity of Boon Lay on May 27.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a black full-length long-sleeved dress in a floral design around Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue at about 7.20pm.

The police also sent out a notice regarding the teenager on May 16, saying she had gone missing and was last seen in Bukit Panjang.

They said on May 17 that she had been found.

Anyone with information on the missing teenager can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.