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Missing: Girl, 14, last seen near Edgedale Plains in Punggol on Sept 12

Tan Hui Ling Andrea, 14, was last seen around 58 Edgedale Plains in Punggol at about 11.45am on Sept 12.

SINGAPORE – A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Tan Hui Ling Andrea was last seen around 58 Edgedale Plains in Punggol at about 11.45am on Sept 12 , the police said in a statement on Sept 15.

She was wearing a grey top and blue shorts .

Anyone with information may contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.