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Missing: Girl, 13, last seen near Westwood Ave in Jurong West on Aug 19

Kayverlyn Tan Min Er, 13, was last seen around Westwood Avenue at about 10.40am on Aug 19.

SINGAPORE - A 13-year-old girl, Kayverlyn Tan Min Er , has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on her whereabouts.

She was last seen around W estwood Avenue, off Jalan Bahar in Jurong West, at about 1 0.40am on Aug 19, the police said in a statement on Aug 21.

She was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts .

Anyone with information may contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.