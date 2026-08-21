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Missing: Girl, 13, last seen near Westwood Ave in Jurong West on Aug 19

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Kayverlyn Tan Min Er, 13, was last seen around Westwood Avenue at about 10.40am on Aug 19.

Kayverlyn Tan Min Er, 13, was last seen around Westwood Avenue at about 10.40am on Aug 19.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Marisa Yeo

SINGAPORE - A 13-year-old girl, Kayverlyn Tan Min Er, has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on her whereabouts.

She was last seen around Westwood Avenue, off Jalan Bahar in Jurong West, at about 10.40am on Aug 19, the police said in a statement on Aug 21.

She was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information may contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.