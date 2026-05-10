Missing: Girl, 11, last seen in Jurong West on May 9

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Kelly Ho was last seen near Jurong West on May 9 wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

SINGAPORE – An 11-year-old girl, Kelly Ho Li Ying, has gone missing after she was last seen in the vicinity of Block 632 Jurong West Street 65 at about 10am on May 9.

She was wearing a white shirt and red shorts, said the police in a May 10 statement appealing for information on Kelly’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.