Missing: 87-year-old man last seen in Bukit Batok

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Liw Chin Teck was last seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers near Block 175 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 at about 8.10am on June 4.

SINGAPORE – The police on June 5 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Liw Chin Teck , who was last seen in Bukit Batok on the morning of June 4 .

The 87-year-old was last seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers near Block 175 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 at about 8.10am that day, the police said.

Anyone with information on the missing man can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.