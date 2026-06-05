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Missing: 87-year-old man last seen in Bukit Batok

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Liw Chin Teck was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants near Block 175 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 at about 8.10am on June 4.

Liw Chin Teck was last seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers near Block 175 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 at about 8.10am on June 4.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Daniel Lai

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SINGAPORE – The police on June 5 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Liw Chin Teck, who was last seen in Bukit Batok on the morning of June 4.

The 87-year-old was last seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers near Block 175 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 at about 8.10am that day, the police said.

Anyone with information on the missing man can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.