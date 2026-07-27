Missing: 86-year-old man last seen in Tampines on July 26
- An 86-year-old man named Tew Chiu Hung went missing in Tampines on July 26 around 11am.
- He was last seen near Block 922 Tampines Street 91 wearing a yellow buttoned top, beige bermuda shorts, and black sandals.
- Police are seeking public help and have provided contact details for any information, assuring confidentiality.
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SINGAPORE – An 86-year-old man has been reported missing after he was last seen in Tampines.
Tew Chiu Hung was last seen near Block 922 Tampines Street 91 on July 26 at about 11am, the police said on July 27, appealing for information on his whereabouts.
He was last seen wearing a yellow buttoned top, beige bermuda shorts and black sandals.
Anyone with information on the missing man can contact the police at 1800-255-0000, or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.