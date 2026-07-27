Straitstimes.com header logo

Missing: 86-year-old man last seen in Tampines on July 26

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tew Chiu Hung was last seen near Block 922 Tampines Street 91 on July 26.

Tew Chiu Hung was last seen near Block 922 Tampines Street 91 on July 26.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Elise Wong

  • An 86-year-old man named Tew Chiu Hung went missing in Tampines on July 26 around 11am.
  • He was last seen near Block 922 Tampines Street 91 wearing a yellow buttoned top, beige bermuda shorts, and black sandals.
  • Police are seeking public help and have provided contact details for any information, assuring confidentiality.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – An 86-year-old man has been reported missing after he was last seen in Tampines.

Tew Chiu Hung was last seen near Block 922 Tampines Street 91 on July 26 at about 11am, the police said on July 27, appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He was last seen wearing a yellow buttoned top, beige bermuda shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information on the missing man can contact the police at 1800-255-0000, or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness 

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

More on this topic
Found: 13-year old boy last seen in Tampines
Missing: 60-year-old man last seen in Bukit Batok
See more on

Missing people

People

Senior citizens

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.