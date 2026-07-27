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Missing: 86-year-old man last seen in Tampines on July 26

Tew Chiu Hung was last seen near Block 922 Tampines Street 91 on July 26.

SINGAPORE – An 86-year-old man has been reported missing after he was last seen in Tampines.

Tew Chiu Hung was last seen near Block 922 Tampines Street 91 on July 26 at about 11am, the police said on July 27, appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He was last seen wearing a yellow buttoned top, beige bermuda shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information on the missing man can contact the police at 1800-255-0000, or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.