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Missing: 84-year-old man last seen in Tampines on May 15

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Mr U Swee @ Chang Yann Ching, was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt and black shorts in the vicinity of Block 961C Tampines Street 22 at about 2pm.

Mr U Swee @ Chang Yann Ching was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt and black shorts in the vicinity of Block 961C Tampines Street 96 at about 2pm.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Fatimah Mujibah

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SINGAPORE - The police on May 16 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of an 84-year-old man who was last spotted in Tampines on May 15.

Mr U Swee @ Chang Yann Ching was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt and black shorts in the vicinity of Block 961C Tampines Street 96 at about 2pm.

This was the third case of a missing person to be announced on May 16. The police had earlier in the day appealed for information on two missing female teenagers.

Anyone with information on the missing persons can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

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