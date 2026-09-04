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Missing: 83-year-old man last seen in Katong

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Seah Miang Hin was last seen near Block 14 Haig Road at about 11.50am on Sept 4.

Seah Miang Hin was last seen near Block 14 Haig Road at about 11.50am on Sept 4.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Clay Lim

SINGAPORE – An 83-year-old man, Seah Miang Hin, has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He was last seen near Block 14 Haig Road at about 11.50am on Sept 4, the police said in a statement on the same day.

He was wearing a red-and-white checkered shirt with black trousers.

Anyone with information may contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.