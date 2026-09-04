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Missing: 83-year-old man last seen in Katong

Seah Miang Hin was last seen near Block 14 Haig Road at about 11.50am on Sept 4.

SINGAPORE – An 83-year-old man, Seah Miang Hin , has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He was last seen near Block 14 Haig Road at about 11.50am on Sept 4 , the police said in a statement on the same day.

He was wearing a red-and-white checkered shirt with black trousers .

Anyone with information may contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.