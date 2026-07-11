Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Missing: 82-year-old man last seen in Tampines

He was last seen near Block 885 Tampines Street 83 wearing a grey polo T-shirt, dark blue shorts and black sandals.

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on an 82-year-old man who was last seen in Tampines on July 10 .

Tan Ah Bah was last spotted near Block 885 Tampines Street 83 at about 11am on July 10, the police said in a statement on July 11.

He was wearing a grey polo T-shirt, dark blue shorts and black sandals , and is known to walk with a hunch , said the police.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential, said the police.