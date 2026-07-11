Missing: 82-year-old man last seen in Tampines
SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on an 82-year-old man who was last seen in Tampines on July 10.
Tan Ah Bah was last spotted near Block 885 Tampines Street 83 at about 11am on July 10, the police said in a statement on July 11.
He was wearing a grey polo T-shirt, dark blue shorts and black sandals, and is known to walk with a hunch, said the police.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept confidential, said the police.