Missing: 81-year-old man last seen in Sengkang

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Mr Low Peng Hong was last seen in the vicinity of Block 278C Compassvale Bow.

SINGAPORE – The police on May 29 appealed for information on the whereabouts of an 81-year-old man who was last seen in Sengkan g.

Mr Low Peng Hong was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts in the vicinity of Block 278C Compassvale Bow at about 3pm on May 28 , said the police in an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with relevant information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.