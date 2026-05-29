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Missing: 81-year-old man last seen in Sengkang

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Mr Low Peng Hong was last seen in the vicinity of Block 278C Compassvale Bow.

Mr Low Peng Hong was last seen in the vicinity of Block 278C Compassvale Bow.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Sherlyn Sim

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SINGAPORE – The police on May 29 appealed for information on the whereabouts of an 81-year-old man who was last seen in Sengkang.

Mr Low Peng Hong was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts in the vicinity of Block 278C Compassvale Bow at about 3pm on May 28, said the police in an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with relevant information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.