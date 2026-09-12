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Missing: 80-year-old man last seen in Sengkang on the morning of Sept 12

The man was last seen near 110 Sengkang East Way at about 11.15am on Sept 12.

SINGAPORE – An 80-year-old man , Lew Heng, has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He was last seen near 110 Sengkang East Way at about 11.15am on Sept 12 , the police said in a statement that day.

He was wearing a black jacket and blue trousers .

Anyone with information on the missing man can contact the police on the 1800-255-0000 hotline or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.