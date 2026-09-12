Missing: 80-year-old man last seen in Sengkang on the morning of Sept 12
SINGAPORE – An 80-year-old man, Lew Heng, has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on his whereabouts.
He was last seen near 110 Sengkang East Way at about 11.15am on Sept 12, the police said in a statement that day.
He was wearing a black jacket and blue trousers.
Anyone with information on the missing man can contact the police on the 1800-255-0000 hotline or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.