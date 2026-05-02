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Missing: 79-year-old man last seen near Serangoon on May 1

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Mr Hia Chor Huaik, 79, was last seen near 9B Lorong Lew Lian in Serangoon on May 1.

Mr Hia Chor Huaik, 79, was last seen near 9B Lorong Lew Lian in Serangoon on May 1.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Laura Chia

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SINGAPORE – A 79-year-old man, Mr Hia Chor Huaik, is missing after he was last seen in the vicinity of 9B Lorong Lew Lian in Serangoon on May 1 at around 4.15pm.

He was wearing a beige polo top and dark blue shorts, said the police in a May 2 statement appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information can contact the police at 1800-2550000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, added the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.