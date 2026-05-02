Missing: 79-year-old man last seen near Serangoon on May 1

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Mr Hia Chor Huaik, 79, was last seen near 9B Lorong Lew Lian in Serangoon on May 1.

SINGAPORE – A 79-year-old man, Mr Hia Chor Huaik, is missing after he was last seen in the vicinity of 9B Lorong Lew Lian in Serangoon on May 1 at around 4.15pm.

He was wearing a beige polo top and dark blue shorts, said the police in a May 2 statement appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information can contact the police at 1800-2550000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, added the police.