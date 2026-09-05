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Missing: 79-year-old man last seen in Hougang

Lee Chin Huat was last seen near Block 467 Hougang Avenue 8 on Sept 4 at about 8am.

SINGAPORE – A 79-year-old man, Lee Chin Huat, has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Lee was last seen near Block 467 Hougang Avenue 8 on Sept 4 at about 8am , the police said in a statement on Sept 5.

He was last seen wearing black bermuda shorts and black slippers .

Anyone with information on the missing man may contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.