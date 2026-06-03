Missing: 78-year-old woman last seen near Redhill
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SINGAPORE – Police on June 3 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Madam Ng Chiew Chan, who was last seen near Redhill on the morning of June 2.
The 78-year-old was last seen wearing a purple-and-white short-sleeved blouse and black pants near Block 61 Lengkok Bahru at about 5.10am.
Anyone with information on the missing woman can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.