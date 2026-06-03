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Missing: 78-year-old woman last seen near Redhill

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Madam Ng Chiew Chan was last seen near Block 61 Lengkok Bahru on June 2, 2026, at about 5.10am.

Madam Ng Chiew Chan was last seen near Block 61 Lengkok Bahru on June 2, at about 5.10am.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Chen

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SINGAPORE – Police on June 3 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Madam Ng Chiew Chan, who was last seen near Redhill on the morning of June 2.

The 78-year-old was last seen wearing a purple-and-white short-sleeved blouse and black pants near Block 61 Lengkok Bahru at about 5.10am.

Anyone with information on the missing woman can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.