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Missing: 75-year-old man last seen in Tengah on Oct 8

Chong Sang King was last spotted near Block 231A Tengah Drive at about 8.20am on Oct 8.

SINGAPORE – The police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Chong Sang King, 75, who was last seen in Tengah on Oct 8.

He was last seen near Block 231A Tengah Drive at about 8.20am that day , the police said in a statement on Oct 9 .

He was seen wearing a blue-and-white striped polo shirt and black shorts .

Anyone with information on the missing man can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, police said.