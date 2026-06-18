Missing: 72-year-old man last seen in Bedok on June 17

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Thomas Collin was last seen near 101 Bedok North Avenue 3 at about 9.30pm

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 72-year-old man who was reported missing after he was last seen in Bedok on June 17.

Thomas Collin was last spotted near 101 Bedok North Avenue 3 at about 9.30pm, the police said on June 18.

He was wearing a red polo T-shirt and a pair of blue denim jeans.

Anyone with information on the missing man can contact the police at 1800-255-0000, or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.