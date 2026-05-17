Missing: 66-year-old man last seen in Choa Chu Kang on the morning of May 17

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Tan Kai Lai was last seen near Block 230 Choa Chu Kang Central wearing a light purple shirt and black shorts on May 17.

SINGAPORE – A 66-year-old man has gone missing after being last seen near Block 230 Choa Chu Kang Central on May 17 at about 10.30am.

Mr Tan Kai Lai was wearing a light purple shirt, black shorts and grey sandals, said the police that day in an appeal for information on the man’s whereabouts.

Anyone with relevant information should call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.