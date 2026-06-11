Missing: 63-year-old man last seen in Sengkang on May 28

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The 63-year-old man was last seen wearing a light blue top and bottoms.

SINGAPORE – A 63-year-old man who was last seen in Sengkang has been missing for two weeks, the police said on June 11 in an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Jumaat Subir was last seen near 110 Sengkang East Way on May 28 at about 2.10pm.

He was wearing a light blue top and bottoms.

Anyone with information on the missing man can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.