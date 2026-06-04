Missing: 62-year-old man last seen in Sengkang

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Ngoo Boon Huat was last seen near Block 121A Edgedale Plains on the morning of June 3.

SINGAPORE – The police on June 4 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ngoo Boon Huat , who was last seen near Sengkang on the morning of June 3 .

The 62-year-old was last seen wearing a blue-and-white singlet, dark-coloured shorts and white sandals near Block 121A Edgedale Plains at about 4am .

Anyone with information on the missing man can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.