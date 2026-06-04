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Missing: 62-year-old man last seen in Punggol

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Ngoo Boon Huat was last seen near Block 121A Edgedale Plains on the morning of June 3.

Ngoo Boon Huat was last seen near Block 121A Edgedale Plains on the morning of June 3.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Chen

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SINGAPORE – The police on June 4 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ngoo Boon Huat, who was last seen near Punggol on the morning of June 3.

The 62-year-old was last seen wearing a blue-and-white singlet, dark-coloured shorts and white sandals near Block 121A Edgedale Plains at about 4am.

Anyone with information on the missing man can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

Correction note: An earlier version of this story said that the man was last seen in Sengkang. It should be Punggol.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.