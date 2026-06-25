Missing: 60-year-old man last seen in Bukit Batok

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Ang Chye Kiong was last seen near Block 280 Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 on June 13.

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on a 60-year-old man who was last seen in Bukit Batok more than 1½ weeks ago.

Ang Chye Kiong , 60, was last seen near Block 280 Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 on June 13 at about 10.55am, said the police in a statement on June 25.

He was wearing a short-sleeved checkered shirt and dark camouflage shorts.

Anyone with information on the missing man can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential.