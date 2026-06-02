Missing: 51-year-old man last seen in Bukit Merah

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Lim Ee Wen was last seen on June 1 wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts.

SINGAPORE – The police on June 2 appealed for information on the whereabouts of a 51-year-old man who was last seen in Bukit Merah.

Lim Ee Wen was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts in the vicinity of Block 140 Jalan Bukit Merah at about 9am on June 1, the police said.

Anyone with relevant information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.