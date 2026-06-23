Missing: 50-year-old man last seen in Punggol

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Tony Hou Wen Li was last seen near Block 178 Edgefield Plains in Punggol on June 23 at about 5.20am.

SINGAPORE – The police on June 23 put out an appeal for information on Tony Hou Wen Li , who had last been seen in Punggol.

The 50-year-old man was last seen near Block 178 Edgefield Plains in Punggol on June 23 at about 5.20am.

He was wearing a dark shirt and shorts, and was carrying a black backpack

Anyone with information on the missing man can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.