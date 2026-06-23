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Missing: 50-year-old man last seen in Punggol

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Tony Hou Wen Li was last seen near Block 178 Edgefield Plains in Punggol on June 23 at about 5.20am.

Tony Hou Wen Li was last seen near Block 178 Edgefield Plains in Punggol on June 23 at about 5.20am.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Sherlyn Sim

SINGAPORE – The police on June 23 put out an appeal for information on Tony Hou Wen Li, who had last been seen in Punggol.

The 50-year-old man was last seen near Block 178 Edgefield Plains in Punggol on June 23 at about 5.20am.

He was wearing a dark shirt and shorts, and was carrying a black backpack

Anyone with information on the missing man can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.