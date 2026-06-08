Missing: 42-year-old woman last seen in Bukit Batok

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Nur'aini Johah was last seen wearing a green dress (pictured) near Block 287 Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 at about 1.30pm on June 6.

SINGAPORE – The police on June 8 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Nur’aini Johah, who was last seen in Bukit Batok on the afternoon of June 6 .

The 42-year-old was last seen wearing a green dress near Block 287 Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 at about 1.30pm that day, the police said.

Anyone with information on the missing man can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.