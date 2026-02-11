Woman, 23, who went missing in Beach Road area, has been found

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Chong Xin Yi had last been seen near 200 Jalan Sultan, which is the address of the Textile Centre, on Feb 10 at 6pm.

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing in the Beach Road area has been found, the police said on Feb 12.

The police had earlier issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Chong Xin Yi, who had last been seen near 200 Jalan Sultan, which is the address of the Textile Centre, on Feb 10 at 6pm.

She had been wearing a dark brown shirt, flowery black shorts and black sandals then .