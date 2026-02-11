Straitstimes.com header logo

Woman, 23, who went missing in Beach Road area, has been found

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Chong Xin Yi had last been seen near 200 Jalan Sultan, which is the address of the Textile Centre, on Feb 10 at 6pm.

Ms Chong Xin Yi had last been seen near 200 Jalan Sultan, which is the address of the Textile Centre, on Feb 10 at 6pm.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

avatar-alt

Sherlyn Sim

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing in the Beach Road area has been found, the police said on Feb 12.

The police had earlier issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Chong Xin Yi, who had last been seen near 200 Jalan Sultan, which is the address of the Textile Centre, on Feb 10 at 6pm.

She had been wearing a dark brown shirt, flowery black shorts and black sandals then.

More on this topic
83-year-old woman who went missing in Yishun found
31-year-old man who went missing in Buangkok found
See more on

Missing people

Police

Singapore

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.